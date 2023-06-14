wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Dani Palmer and Kelani Jordan
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Kale Dixon
* Joe Coffey def. Myles Borne
* Jacy Jayne def. Ivy Nile

