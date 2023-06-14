wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
June 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Dani Palmer and Kelani Jordan
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Kale Dixon
* Joe Coffey def. Myles Borne
* Jacy Jayne def. Ivy Nile
