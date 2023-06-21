wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Luca Crusifino def. Tavion Heights
* Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan
* Fallon Henley def. Tatum Paxley
* SCRYPTS def. Kale Dixon
