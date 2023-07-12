wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon
* Valentina Feroz def. Lola Vice
* Axiom def. Tavion Heights
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Tribal Court Segment on WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake