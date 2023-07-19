wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 19, 2023
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Quincy Elliot & Ikemen Jiro
* Dani Palmer def. Izzy Dame.
* Dante Chen def. Javier Bernal
