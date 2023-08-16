wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 15, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Oro Mensah def. Ikemen Jiro
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont
* Kiana James def. Kiyah Saint
* Scrypts def. Dante Chen
