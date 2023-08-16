Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Oro Mensah def. Ikemen Jiro

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont

* Kiana James def. Kiyah Saint

* Scrypts def. Dante Chen