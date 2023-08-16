wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Oro Mensah def. Ikemen Jiro
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont
* Kiana James def. Kiyah Saint
* Scrypts def. Dante Chen

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading