Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Riley Osborne def. Javier Bernal
* Stevie Turner def. Valentina Feroz
* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Duke Hudson def. Akira Tozawa
