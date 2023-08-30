wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Riley Osborne def. Javier Bernal

* Stevie Turner def. Valentina Feroz

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Duke Hudson def. Akira Tozawa

