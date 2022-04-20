wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 19, 2022
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Quincy Elliott and Damaris Griffin
* Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail
* Bodhi Hayward defeated Dante Chen
