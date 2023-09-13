wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Tyler Bate def. Charlie Dempsey
* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend def. Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
* Luca Crusifino def. Ikemen Jiro
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s Role in Newly Merged WWE & UFC Under TKO
- Mandy Rose Teases She Might ‘Be a Free Agent Soon’
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos