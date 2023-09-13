wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Tyler Bate def. Charlie Dempsey
* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend def. Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
* Luca Crusifino def. Ikemen Jiro

