Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Tyler Bate def. Charlie Dempsey

* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend def. Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

* Luca Crusifino def. Ikemen Jiro