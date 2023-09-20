Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Myles Borne def. Riley Osbourne

* Ivy Nile def. Izzy Dame

* Fallon Henley def. Arianna Grace. Grace made her return with a Beauty Queen gimmick and cut a promo before the match.

* Global Heritage Tournament Invitational Match: Axiom def. Charlie Dempsey