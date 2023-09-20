wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Myles Borne def. Riley Osbourne

* Ivy Nile def. Izzy Dame

* Fallon Henley def. Arianna Grace. Grace made her return with a Beauty Queen gimmick and cut a promo before the match.

* Global Heritage Tournament Invitational Match: Axiom def. Charlie Dempsey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading