wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
September 19, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Myles Borne def. Riley Osbourne
* Ivy Nile def. Izzy Dame
* Fallon Henley def. Arianna Grace. Grace made her return with a Beauty Queen gimmick and cut a promo before the match.
* Global Heritage Tournament Invitational Match: Axiom def. Charlie Dempsey
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Creative Working on Her Storylines
- Konnan Recalls Backstage Altercation Between Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Claims Responsibility for Randy Savage Keeping Slim Jim Sponsorship & Taking It to WCW
- Samoa Joe on Backstage Incident at AEW All In, If CM Punk Is Misunderstood