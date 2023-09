WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Oro Mensah def. Tavion Heights

* Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame def. Kelani Jordan and Valentina Feroz

* Luca Crusifino and Javier Bernal def. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont

* Drew Gulak def. Dante Chen