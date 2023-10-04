wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Ivy Nile def. Kiyah Saint
* Axiom def. Riley Osborne
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe def. Boa and Dante Chen
* Nathan Frazer def. Tavion Heights
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray on Adam Copeland Reuniting With Christian Cage in AEW Being a No-Brainer
- Bully Ray Says Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream Looked ‘Too Clean’
- Eric Bischoff On Why Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan Didn’t Trust Each Other, Bret’s Lackluster WCW Music
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos