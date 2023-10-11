wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend

* Axiom def. Riley Osborne

