Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend
* Axiom def. Riley Osborne
