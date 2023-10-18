wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Jacy Jayne def. Izzi Dame
* Ivy Nile def. Valentina Feroz
* Myles Borne def. Trey Bearhill
* Oro Mensah def. Dante Chen
