wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
December 5, 2023
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Brooks Jensen def. Dion Lennox
* Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
* SCRYPTS def. Javier Bernal
* Valentina Feroz def. Amari Miller
