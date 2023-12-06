wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

December 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Brooks Jensen def. Dion Lennox
* Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
* SCRYPTS def. Javier Bernal
* Valentina Feroz def. Amari Miller

