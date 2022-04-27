wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen
* Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller
* Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliot
