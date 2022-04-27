wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week's NXT Level Up

April 26, 2022
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen

* Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller

* Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliot

