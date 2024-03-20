wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

March 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Tavion Heights def. Saquon Shugars

* Jaida Parker def. Lainey Reid

* Eddy Thorpe def. Uriah Conners

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading