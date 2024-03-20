wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Tavion Heights def. Saquon Shugars
* Jaida Parker def. Lainey Reid
* Eddy Thorpe def. Uriah Conners
