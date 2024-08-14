Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:

* Jazmin Nyx def. Dani Palmer

* Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors

* Wolfgang def. Cutler James.