wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can find results from the taping below, via PWInsider:
* Jazmin Nyx def. Dani Palmer
* Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors
* Wolfgang def. Cutler James.
