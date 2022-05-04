wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan
* Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail
* Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal.
