wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan
* Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail
* Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal.

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

