Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal

* Elektra Lopez defeated Thea Hail

* Sanga defeated Dante Chen

