wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn

* Elektra Lopez defeated Sarray

* Harland and Joe Gacy defeated Jacket Time

