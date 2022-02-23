wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:
* James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn
* Elektra Lopez defeated Sarray
* Harland and Joe Gacy defeated Jacket Time
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Addresses Past Issue With Shawn Michaels Over Raw 25th Anniversary Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Shawn Michaels ‘Losing His Smile’ In 1997, Backstage Reaction To Shawn’s Promo
- Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE, Reason He Admires Cody’s Decision
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos