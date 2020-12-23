Spoilers For This Week’s SmackDown

The spoilers are online for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which was taped on Tuesday night. The show is set to air on Friday which is Christmas Day, and the results are below courtesy of WZ’s Tyler Treese:

* WWE Universal TItle Match: Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens after Jey Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage.

* Bayley interrupts Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the ring, followed by Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair coming down. Carmella comes down as well and we have a triple threat elimination match.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Bayley & Carmella and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair. Flair pinned Belair to retain the titles after Banks pinned Bayley.

* Sami Zayn gets a shirt from the Street Profitsa that says “I was the Intercontinental Champion” as a Christmas gift.

* Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso. Bryan was attacked by Uso before the match, but Bryan came back to win.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E. defeated Sami Zayn to win the title. The lumberjacks were all Smackdown stars, plus Angel Garza. E. hit the Big Ending on Zayn to win the titles and got hoisted on the babyfaces’ shoulders to end the show.