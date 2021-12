WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Edris Enofe defeated Guru Raaj. Enofe won with a slightly botched Shooting Star Press

* Amari Miller defeated Nikkita Lyons with a modified RKO to the knee

* Dante Chen defeated Draco Anthony with the Wing Clipper