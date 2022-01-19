Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, PWInsider:

* James Drake (with Zack Gibson) defeated Bodhi Hayward (with Andre Chase). After the match, Chase had a promo about the Dusty Classic Match next week against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Gibson also had a promo.

* Draco Anthony defeated Javier Bernal

* Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley