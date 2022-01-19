wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
January 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, PWInsider:
* James Drake (with Zack Gibson) defeated Bodhi Hayward (with Andre Chase). After the match, Chase had a promo about the Dusty Classic Match next week against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Gibson also had a promo.
* Draco Anthony defeated Javier Bernal
* Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley
