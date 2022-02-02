wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s WWE NXT to air on this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:
* Brooks Jensen defeated Bodhi Hayward with a knee to the face
* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Fallon Henley and Lash Legend. Jensen and Josh Briggs watched the match from ringside
* Kushida defeated Damon Kemp via submission with an armbar
