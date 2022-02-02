wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s WWE NXT to air on this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* Brooks Jensen defeated Bodhi Hayward with a knee to the face

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Fallon Henley and Lash Legend. Jensen and Josh Briggs watched the match from ringside

* Kushida defeated Damon Kemp via submission with an armbar

article topics :

205 Live, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

