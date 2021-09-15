wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller via submission.

* Boa won a quick entertaining squash match, apparently over an enhancement talent.

* Trey Baxter defeated Andre Chase. This match was said to be very good but may have been a dark match.

