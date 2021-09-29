wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has taped matches to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen defeated Malik Blade
* Amari Miller defeated Valentina Feroz
* Imperium defeated Trey Baxter and Ikeman Jiro
