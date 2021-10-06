wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
October 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the results below per PWInsider:
* Sarray defated Amari Miller.
* Creed Twins defeated Demetri Jackson and Andrew Lockhart
* Grayson Waller defeated Trey Baxter
More Trending Stories
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair At WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, Idea Behind Doing Retirement Match
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft