Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the results below per PWInsider:
* Boa defeated Jeet Rama.
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unknowns.
* Roderick Strong defeated Odyssey Jones.
