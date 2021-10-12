wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the results below per PWInsider:

* Boa defeated Jeet Rama.

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unknowns.

* Roderick Strong defeated Odyssey Jones.

