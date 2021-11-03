wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Roderick Strong (with the Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng in a Non-Title Match
* Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yan
* Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Ikeman Jiro.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries
- WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status
- Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment