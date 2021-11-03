wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Roderick Strong (with the Diamond Mine) defeated Ru Feng in a Non-Title Match
* Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yan
* Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Ikeman Jiro.

