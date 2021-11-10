wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Andre Chase defeated Malik Blade
* Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defeated Draco Anthony (aka Blake Cortez) in a non-title match
