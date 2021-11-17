wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before NXT for this week’s 205 Live, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Edris Enofe defeated Malik Blade
* Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller
* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
