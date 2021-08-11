wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s WWE NXT that will air Friday on 205 Live. You can see the spoilers below for the show per Fightful:
– Grayson Waller def. Ikemen Jiro.
– Josh Briggs def. Joe Gacy.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Claims That Vince McMahon Letting Him Do Whatever He Wants Isn’t True
- Malakai Black On His Relationships With Paul Heyman & Vince McMahon
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release Reportedly Not Due to Health Issues, Wyatt Teases More Fiend Coming
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage