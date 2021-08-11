wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s WWE NXT that will air Friday on 205 Live. You can see the spoilers below for the show per Fightful:

– Grayson Waller def. Ikemen Jiro.

– Josh Briggs def. Joe Gacy.

