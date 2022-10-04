wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
* Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Main Event, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading