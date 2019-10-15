wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches in Denver before Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder.
* Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke by submission.
