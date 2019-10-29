wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa.
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.
