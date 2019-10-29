wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa.

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading