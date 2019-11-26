wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Chicago, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan by submission with the Sharpshooter.

* No Way Jose defeated Eric Young.

