Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Chicago, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan by submission with the Sharpshooter.
* No Way Jose defeated Eric Young.
