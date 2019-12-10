wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches ahead of Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Eric Young defeated No Way Jose.

* Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander.

