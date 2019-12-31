wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Hartford, Connecticut that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose.

* Chelsea Green defeated Sarah Logan.

