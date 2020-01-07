wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Oklahoma City to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Natalya defeated Chelsea Green

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

