Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in San Antonio to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo.

