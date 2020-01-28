wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in San Antonio to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander.
* Sarah Logan defeated Deonna Purrazzo.
