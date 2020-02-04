wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Salt Lake City to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The OC won after hitting the Magic Killer on Hawkins.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin.

