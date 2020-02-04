wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Salt Lake City to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The OC won after hitting the Magic Killer on Hawkins.
* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin.
