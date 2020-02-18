wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Everett, Washington that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa.

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin.

