Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 24, 2020
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Winnipeg that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose.
* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander.
