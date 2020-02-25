wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Winnipeg that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose.

* Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander.

