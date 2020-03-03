wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Curt Hawkins.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Eric Young.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading