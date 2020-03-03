wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Brooklyn that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Curt Hawkins.
* Akira Tozawa defeated Eric Young.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Jun Akiyama Working At Performance Center
- Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring Reportedly Set For March
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’