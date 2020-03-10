wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Washington, DC that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Ricochet defeated Eric Young. This was described as a one-sided match.

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin. Carillo won with a moonsault off the top.

