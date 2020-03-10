wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Washington, DC that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Ricochet defeated Eric Young. This was described as a one-sided match.
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin. Carillo won with a moonsault off the top.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Rumored to Have Influenced David Starr Exit From wXw, Starr Says He ‘Won’t Go Into Further Details’ on Departure
- Chris Jericho Recalls The AEW Title Going Missing, His Driver Acting Strange At the Time and What He Thinks Happened
- Jim Ross Discusses the Backstage Heat Between John Cena and Mr. Kennedy, If Kennedy Was In the Wrong
- Cody Rhodes on Nick Jackson Calling Adam Page a Jobber in ROH, Praises David Starr as a ‘Lovely Dude,’ More in Twitter Q&A