Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lince Dorado defeated Humberto Carrillo.
* Erik defeated Titus O’Neil.
