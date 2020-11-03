wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in the Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Lince Dorado defeated Humberto Carrillo.

* Erik defeated Titus O’Neil.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading