Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Akira Tozawa
* Angel Garza defeated Lince Dorado
