Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Akira Tozawa

* Angel Garza defeated Lince Dorado

