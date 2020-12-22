wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

December 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Reckoning defeated Nikki Cross

* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa

