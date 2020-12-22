wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Reckoning defeated Nikki Cross
* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa
