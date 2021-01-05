wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Slapjack defeated Akira Tozawa

* Ricochet defeated Drew Gulak

