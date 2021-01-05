wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 5, 2021
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Slapjack defeated Akira Tozawa
* Ricochet defeated Drew Gulak
