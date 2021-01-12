wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s episode of Raw which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa.

* Slapjack defeated Humberto Carrillo after an assist by Mustafa Ali.

