Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s episode of Raw which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa.
* Slapjack defeated Humberto Carrillo after an assist by Mustafa Ali.
